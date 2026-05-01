Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam 05.01.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released another warning for residents regarding a new phone scam, “with a concerning new twist.”

This scam operates like others have in the past: victims receive reports from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The scammer says there is a warrant for the victim’s arrest, and demands immediate payment so they can avoid being taken into custody. Scammers will often use the names of actual sheriff’s office employees to appear legitimate.

But “what sets this scam apart,” according to the sheriff’s office, is that scammers direct victims to a website, slocso.org, which is designed to closely mimic the official sheriff’s office website. “while it appears nearly identical, the fake site includes a payment option that does not exist on the legitimate website.”

Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up immediately and report the incident to their local law enforcement agency.