PRJUSD Announces New Leadership Appointments 05.01.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has welcomed a series of new leadership appointments across the district as they prepare for the 2026 – 27 school year.

Highlights include Dr. Annie Macbeth as deputy principal and Paul Otto as athletic director for Paso Robles high school. Two new student engagement specialists have been hired at the elementary schools: Stormy Capalare at Glen Speck, and Anna Williams at Kermit King.

“These roles are central to supporting school safety, student behavior, and fostering positive school climates,” according to the district. And the district has also appointed Jennifer Thomas as coordinator II of special education, “continuing the district’s focus on inclusive practices and student advocacy.”