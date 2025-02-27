Sherwood Park Groundbreaking Ceremony 2.27.2025

Sherwood Park Improvements Begin with Groundbreaking 3.5.25 Press Release

For the Sherwood park project, Paso Robles community services announced they will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, March 5th at 1 pm.

This ceremony will highlight the features of the project, presented by city manager Chris Huot. These include seven new pickleball courts, a picnic and barbecue area, new restrooms, a large parking lot, and more.

Community services says the improvements for Sherwood park were a result from extensive community input and feedback from several meetings after the approval of the Sherwood park master plan.

The 3.4 million dollar project is expected to be completed in 2026.