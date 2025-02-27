Solo Fatal Collision in Rural San Luis Obispo County 2.27.2025

A solo fatal collision took place early Thursday morning, at around 2:48 am, in the rural part of San Luis Obispo county.

CHP has released a statement on the collision, saying it occurred on highway 58, east of Redhill road. The 33-year-old driver, Daniel LopezOrtiz of Atascadero, was driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was unable to make a turn in the roadway, and collided into a tree.

The driver succumbed to his injuries, and died in the crash. CHP says there were no other occupants in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

CHP says alcohol appears to be a factor, but there are further investigations pending.