Shooting in Paso 10.16.2020

A fatal shooting yesterday at a liquor store at the north end of Paso Robles.

The shooting occurred just before 6:00 yesterday near J n J’s Liquor at 34th and Spring streets. Witnesses described hearing between three and four shots. One person was killed another wounded in the forearm.

Paso Robles police sergeant Tod Rehner says that the shooting is believed to be gang-related. He said police were looking for several suspects. Police closed off Spring street between 32nd & 34th until around 10:15 last night.

Around 12:30 early this morning, police cleared the area and did not comment on whether the arrests made along Santa Rosa avenue had anything to do with the incident. Spring street is open this morning.