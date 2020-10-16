Race Matters in Atascadero 10.16.2020

Race issues in Atascadero. Race Matters visiting with city leaders recently to ascertain the state of the city’s race relations.

City councilwoman Roberta Fonzi tells KPRL, the group was concerned about what they perceive as the lack of diversity in the county. Councilwoman Robert Fonzi has lived in Atascadero for more than fifty years. She has never seen an issue in the town. She says when she was young she was treated by an African-American doctor who practiced in Atascadero. She says in high school she played on the Atascadero tennis team with black team mates.

On Tuesday the city council adopted a resolution stating that Atascadero is a welcoming city to everyone.