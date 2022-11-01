Shooting in Shandon 11.01.2022

A shooting reported in Shandon.

Gunfire reported around 10 last night near Camatti street and North Third street in Shandon.

First reponders found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition at this point is not known. We received an unofficial report that he came out of surgery this morning, and that’ he’s doing okay.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect.

There is no “Shelter-in-Place” order in place for Shandon residents.

No further information available at this time.