Paso Robles City Council 11.01.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight. The first meeting of November.

They’ll proclaim this National Adoption Month, and get a quarterly report on Cal Trans progress.

On the consent agenda, discussion of a new city park event produced by the First Baptist Church. It’s called “Here We Come-a Caroling” on December 16th in the city park.

The council will get a quarterly financial report from Ryan Cornell.

And they’ll get an update on street and alley frontage improvements, like curb, gutter, sidealk, curb ramps, driveway aprons, etc.

They’ll discuss the sale of property by Pioneer Park first in closed session, and then toward the end of the meeting.

The meeting begins at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.