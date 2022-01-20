Shooting on Chimney Rock Road 01.20.2022

We’re learning more about a shooting which occurred on Chimney Rock road late Tuesday night.

Around 10:50, San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 14 thousand block of Chimney Rock road.

Two trespassers in a car on the property were confronted by the property owner. 67-year-old Daniel Enriquez David confronted one of the trespassers. They got into an argument and David fired a shotgun at the trespasser in self-defense. 37-year-old Michael David Fordyce was shot. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made.

Cal Coast News is reporting that there have been frequent confrontations in that area related to an illegal cannabis operation and frequent episodes of trespassing and fences being removed.

In this case, the victim, Michael Fordyce, has remained uncooperative with investigators. Regardless, that investigation continues.