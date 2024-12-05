Shooting Range in SLO County to Close For Some Time 12.05.2024

At the end of this month, the San Luis Obispo Sportsmen’s Association shooting range will be shut down for some time.

Their contract is set to expire on December 31st, but the department of Fish and Wildlife will not be renewing their contract. This is due to the department allegedly finding multiple violations at the shooting range.

The department also said that despite “regular communication” to the association, they still “have failed to correct some of these violations.”

The owners of the Sportsman’s Association Shooting Range will instead apply for a new contract, rather than renew their current one.