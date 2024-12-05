Paso Fire Department Encourages Safety This Holiday Season 12.05.2024

Holiday Safety 2024 Press Release

With the holiday season well under way, Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services urges the public to take precautions.

The department says annually, around 835 home fires are caused by Christmas decorations, excluding trees. This has resulted in 3 civilian fire deaths, 30 injuries, and 14 million dollars in direct property damage, the department says. The cause is typically decorations placed too close to a heat source.

Other safety tips by the department include: inspecting holiday lights for damage before putting them up, using battery-operated candles, putting up a fresh Christmas tree, preventing the tree from drying, and keeping it away from heat sources.