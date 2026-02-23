Sierra Bonita Neighborhood Street Repairs to Begin in March – 02.23.2026

2026_2-19_Sierra Bonita Neighborhood Road Repairs

The city of Paso Robles announced street repair work is set to begin in the Sierra Bonita neighborhood in March, funded by Measure I-24.

The city says they have already completed curb ramp upgrades in advance of this work, along with water service improvements. Repairs will begin first with areas that have the most wear, along with full pavement overlays.

Work is expected to begin in March, and be completed by fall 2026. “No Parking” signs will be posted throughout the construction area.