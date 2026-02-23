Paso Robles Groundwater Authority to Move Forward W/Prop 26 Funding 02.23.2026

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority board voted unanimously to pursue funding through proposition 26.

Prop 26 does not require the protest vote that the previously attempted proposition 218 process does, but is more limited in its scope. Prop 26 funds will only last for one fiscal year, and cannot fund larger projects.

The approved draft budget adopted by the board is about 1.5 million dollars, with around 104 thousand dollars allocated to the reserve. Budget feedback sessions will be held in March, with the board anticipated to propose and adopt its final fee structure in March and April.

Prop 26 will levy fees on groundwater extraction, and the board will have to decide on who will have to pay the fee, and what forms of penalties there will be in future meetings.