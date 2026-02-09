SLO Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force Makes Six Arrests 02.09.2026

The county district attorney’s office announced an operation involving the San Luis Obispo county anti-human trafficking task force led to the arrest of six individuals, and the rescue of three female victims. The joint operation this year was a collaboration with San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

They arrested 30-year-old Esteban Ceja, charged with numerous felony sex crimes related to sexual trafficking of a victim. A review of his criminal history reveals he was twice previously removed from the U.S. by the DHS in 2018 and 2020.

Another five individuals were arrested for crimes of communicating with a minor or arranging for meeting a minor with the purpose of committing a sexual offense:

18-year-old Gael Pitaabarca.

62-year-old Stephan Mueller.

22-year-old Singh Ashvir.

22-year-old Gonzalo Luna-Penafort.

And 39-year-old Arturo Deleon.