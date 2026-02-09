Paso High School Students Walk Out of Class to Protest ICE Agents 02.09.2026

Hundreds of Paso Robles high school students walked out of class on Friday to protest federal immigration customs enforcement.

Students marched out at about 2:30 pm on Friday, walking down Niblick road to the bridge, holding up signs in protest against ICE. The protest was organized primarily by students Jesus Ursulo and Lyric Johnson.

About three hundred students in total participated. Signs included phrases such as “America was built by immigrants,” “you don’t get to talk about what’s illegal when you voted for a felon,” and “humans are not illegal.”