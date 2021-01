San Luis Obispo county health department focusing more on counting coronavirus cases.

The death county for the past 9 months stands at 88. The six most recent deaths were people between the ages of 60 and 100. The average age of the fatalities in San Luis Obispo county is over 85 years of age.

San Luis Obispo county remains under the most restrictive purple tier because the governor moved the county under the southern California regional stay-at-home order.