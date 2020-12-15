SLO Co Covid Update 12.15.2020

Dr. Penny Borenstein says, “Everybody, myself included are tired of this pandemic.”

Since March the coronavirus is blamed for the death of about 50 people in San Luis Obispo county. That’s out of a population of 275 thousand people. There are 53 intensive care unit beds in our county. As of Friday, seven of those were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The testing continues in San Luis Obispo county. It has shown, clearly, that the coronavirus is not like the plague, or small pox or the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1916 or many other pandemics which have plagued mankind for thousands of years.

The number of deaths in the US is just over 300,000. Worldwide, it’s 1.6 million. The Spanish Flu caused 40-50 million deaths in 1916 to 1919. Back then, the world’s population was fewer than one quarter what it is today.