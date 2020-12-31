SLO Co Covid Update 12.31.2020

The report on coronavirus in the county shows an uptick, but Dr. Penny Borenstein says it’s because there was a delay in reporting local coronavirus cases over the Christmas holiday weekend, and a change in state criteria.

The number is 576 new cases, including many which were asymptomatic, but tested positive.

Eight new deaths reported. All eight between the ages of 60 and 100.

The county does not say how many were already in the care of hospice.

Since they started counting in March, 82 county residents have died with coronavirus. The average age of those who died was over 85.