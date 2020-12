San Luis Obispo county has 7,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines available.

Among those at the front of the line to get vaccinated, health workers who are working with Covid patients.

Also medical specialists including those working in optometry, and physical therapy, lab workers and dental office employees. Also pharmacy staff, especially those who work at Community Health Care.

Others include first responders, home health care workers and dialysis staff.

Those 7,000 doses may go pretty fast.