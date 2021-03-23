SLO Co Covid Update 3.23.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department reports 71 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend. That’s the number of people testing positive.

The total since they began testing a year ago is now 20,260 who have tested positive for the virus. To date, 253 people with the virus died in San Luis Obispo county, although their deaths may have been caused by other health factors such as cancer, heart disease, parkinsons, diabetes or other ailments.

If you’d like to get tested or get a vaccine, go to: recoverslo.org.