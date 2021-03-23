PRJUSD 3.23.2021

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight virtually. The board has a long agenda, which is available on the district website. It includes a report on a new ethnic studies class for students at the high school.

The board is also expecting more calls from citizens angry about a proposal to close Georgia Brown elementary school.

And they also expect calls from Swim Paso people about plans for the aquatic complex. At a recent meeting, Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski explained an issue with spending Measure M money at the high school.

When the Measure M bond was passed, the ballot measure used a school facility improvement district, not the high school district for the election. Swim Paso wants the district to match the funds they raise with money from the district.

Measure M money may be excluded because of the voting district used in the Measure M bond election. Money could come from the district’s general fund, however, and currently the district is well over the minimum reserve fund required by the state.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting gets underway at 5:30 with closed session. When trustees conclude closed session, the regular meeting will begin, probably around 6:00 this evening. You can watch the meeting on YouTube and the agenda displays numbers which you can use to call in and participate.