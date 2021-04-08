SLO Co Covid Update 4.08.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports 22 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

No new deaths.

Again, San Luis Obispo leads all areas in the number of covid positive tests.

Six of those cases are in the city of San Luis Obispo.

3 in Atascadero.

1 each in Paso Robles, Templeton and Shandon.

2 in Morro Bay.

One in Los Osos.

None reported in Cambria.

The total number of deaths for people with coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county remains at 256. The majority are people over 75. Only eight people with coronavirus who died, are under the age of 65. The county health department is not telling us what other health issues those people who died also suffered with besides coronavirus. Many had cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other issues.

As reported yesterday, the governor is proposing to end his tiered system effective June 15th if there is not an upsurge in hospitalizations.