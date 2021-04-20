SLO Co Covid Update 4.20.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department reports the first death of a person with coronavirus in April. He or she was between the ages of 65 and 84. It brings the number to 257 of the number of San Luis Obispo county residents with coronavirus who have died. Of those 257 fatalities, only eight were under the age of 65. We do not know they’re other health issues, but they had coronavirus at the time of their death, so they are listed as a covid death.

As for new cases, 55 reported over the weekend. 17 of those in the city of San Luis Obispo. Eight in Paso Robles, eight in Templeton, seven in Atascadero, two in San Miguel.

For more information on vaccines or testing go to recoverslo.org.