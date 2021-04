The report on covid yesterday by the SLO county health department.

Only 16 new cases of coronavirus reported.

Five in Paso Robles.

One each in Atascadero and Creston.

4 in Cambria, 2 in Morro Bay.

11 cases listed as “other.”

For more information on where to get tested or to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to emergencyslo.org.