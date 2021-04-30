Other Stories This Friday 4.30.2021

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) held it’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser yesterday, but it was a drive through event.

150 tickets were sold. Local restaurants donated family meals for ECHO’s annual fundraiser.

The city of San Luis Obispo is removing its parking meters. They’re switching out all those single space meters to multi-space pay stations. Their parking program manager says the parking meters were outdated and beginning to fail, so they had to make a change. They started switching them out last Sunday, and will continue for another year.

What every happened to the gray wolf which wondered from Oregon to San Luis Obispo? OR-93 was tracked by Oregon officials, but once it reached the central coast, California officials took over responsibility, and they say they don’t know where the wolf went. The wolf appears to be looking for a mate in all the wrong places. Officials say anything is possible, so keep your eyes out for it.