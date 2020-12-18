SLO Co Covid Update & SU Professor Statement 12.18.2020

Looking at Covid in our county and around the state……

In southern California, the availability of intensive care unit beds heavily impacted by the recent new wave of coronavirus cases. Officials say the number changes constantly, but they’re running out of unoccupied ICU beds in southern California.

In San Luis Obispo county, 179 cases of covid reported yesterday in the county. Two more deaths reported. One person in their 80’s. The other in their 90’s. The average age of the 54 deaths in the county is over 85. Only eight people with covid-19 are occupying the 53 available ICU beds.

The city of San Luis Obispo fines four businesses a total of $16 thousand for violating regulations for covid-19.

$10,000 fine for Kennedy Club Fitness.

$4,000 for Club 24.

$1,000 for McLintock’s Saloon.

And $1.000 for Buffalo Pub and Grill.

A Stanford University professor of medicine says the governor’s lock-down is not the way to fight the coronavirus. Dr. Battacharya calls the lock-down “A failure of imagination and creativity in policy.” He says the governor’s approach should instead focus on those who are the most vulnerable. To protect the elderly, especially those living in nursing homes. He says the lock-down is “A failure to follow what the science is actually saying about who is most vulnerable.”