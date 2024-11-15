SLO Co Election Results & Unprocessed Ballot Report Update 11.15.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office released updated election results for yesterday, along with an unprocessed ballot report. As of Thursday, November 14th, none of the city council, school board, or measure races in Paso Robles, Atascadero, or Templeton have seen significant changes.

For city council:

In Paso Robles, Kris Beal leads in district 1’s partial term, and Steve Gregory leads in district 3.

For Atascadero, Mark Dariz and Seth Peek continue to hold on to the top two spots, with Tori Keen nearly 200 votes behind Peek.

In the school board races:

Paso Robles, Nathan Williams leads in area 3, Laurne McCoy in area 5, Leo Castillo in area 6, and Kenney Enney in area 7.

In Atascadero, the top 3 candidates are Joey Arnold, Corinne Kuhnle, and Roni Decoster. Around 30 votes separate Decoster and Jodi M. Taylor.

Then in Templeton, Ted Dubost, Cheryl Parks, and Matt Allison still hold the lead by a significant margin. Jeson Tesarz is around 600 votes behind Matt Allison.

On the ballot measures:

B-24 for the Atascadero unified school district bonds still has 55% votes for yes, and Templeton’s D-24 bonds measure has 54.54% ‘yes’ votes.

Measure I-24 for Paso Robles still has yes votes leading with 55%. Measure l-24 in Atascadero has 70% yes votes, and measure M-24 for the city treasurer has 50.60% ‘no’ votes, about one hundred votes ahead of ‘yes.’

According to the unprocessed ballot report, there remains 49,152 unprocessed ballots in San Luis Obispo county.