SLO Co Elections Office Launches Student Elections Ambassador Program 4.17.2025

In partnership with the League of Women Voters, the county elections office announced they are launching a youth-focused outreach program for the 2025-26 school year.

This program, according to the elections office, will provide resources for selected youth to engage with their peers in the democratic voting process.

Ambassadors will be selected from applicants, ages 16 to 18, and trained in election-related matters. The ambassadors will be tasked with organizing two outreach events during the school year, with support from the elections office, and promote civic participation throughout their campuses.

Students interested in applying can do so online, available through May 16th.