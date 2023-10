Members of the Jewish community in the central coast and San Luis Obispo county have that announced a rally in support for Israel will take place tomorrow at 6 pm.

Members attending the rally can meet at Mitchell park in San Luis Obispo, after which they will walk peacefully and respectfully through the Farmers Market on Higuera street to demonstrate to the community their support for the state of Israel.

The event is sponsored by multiple congregations in the San Luis Obispo county.