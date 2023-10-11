Paso School Board Meeting Last Night 10.11.2023

During last night’s meeting for the Paso Robles school board, two more members for the district advisory committee were approved as part of its consent agenda.

Staff says that the two applicants had submitted their applications within the acceptance time limit, but their applications were unintentionally overlooked. The board of trustees approved all of its consent agenda items, which included the appointment of the two applicants.

During the later public hearing for the sufficiency of the district’s instructional materials, trustee Kenney Enney requested that further background information and documents be provided to the board before approving the resolution. After discussion, the board agreed to direct staff to provide more background information to similar items in the future, and then voted unanimously to adopt the resolution stating that each pupil has sufficient instructional materials.