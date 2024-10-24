SLO County Airport Returns Flights to Vegas 10.24.2024

Flights to Las Vegas through Alaska Airlines will return, the San Luis Obispo county airport announced in a release yesterday.

The flights will resume starting October 27th, with limited seasonal service through April 25, 2025. The airport also says that air traffic in the region has grown this calendar year by 13.2%.

Director of airports, Courtney Johnson, said “The increase in passenger numbers and the return of direct service to Las Vegas reflect the growing demand for air travel in our region.”

The San Luis Obispo county airport serves areas as far as southern Monterey county and northern Santa Barbara county, offering a connection to major cities across the United States.