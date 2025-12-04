SLO County Bar Association Releases Statement on Concerns Over Fairness, Bias 12.04.2025

The San Luis Obispo county bar association released a statement on December 1st, in response to “concerns… raised in the community about statements made by an elected legal official.”

The release does not name the official directly. The statement says “statements that may reasonably be perceived as targeting individuals or groups based on faith, background, or ideology risk undermining the appearance of fairness that is foundational to the administration of justice.” The release continues: “the principles of fairness, equality, and respect are not political values, they are professional obligations. Our justice system functions best when every person can expect impartial treatment…” this statement was voted on by a majority vote of a quorum of the county bar association board of directors in a special meeting.

No judicial officials or members of the district attorney’s office were present or voted.