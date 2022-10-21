SLO County Elections 10.21.2022

Did you get your ballot yet in the mail?

There are some issues with this election.

In Paso Robles, some voters are getting ballots with no school board candidates listed.

In Atascadero, Moms For Liberty are being called extremists by progressives.

Meanwhile in Paso Robles, a progressive candidate backed by the teachers union names his career as agriculture, but Jim Cogan works with cannabis. Coagan was on the Santa Clara Cannabis Alliance. He is currently involved with Kinfok, which has a marijuana dispensary in Grover Beach, Morro Bay and applying for one in Paso Robles. He also developed software from the cannabis industry.

Cogan could be called the cannabis candidate for the Paso Robles school board.