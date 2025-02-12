SLO County Jury Convicts a Felon For Possessing Ammunition 2.12.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that a jury has found 47-year-old Rye Daniel Wardlaw guilty of unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Wardlaw is a prior convicted felon for vandalism and for possessing an illegal firearm. Wardlaw was arrested on November 17, 2024 for failing to appear in court on an active felony vandalism case, and a search of his backpack led to the discovery of 55 live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, but with no firearm.

The jury has not decided on a sentence for this guilty verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, 2025.