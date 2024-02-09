SLO County Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Porn 02.09.2024

user77238-1707441290-media1

Arroyo Grande police have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

According to a news release, police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Ridgway Elliott on Wednesday after they found “multiple items of evidence in connection with possession of child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told the Arroyo Grande Police Department that Elliott may have “sexually explicit images of children” downloaded onto his electronic device.

The news release said, police then obtained a search warrant to investigate Elliott’s home.

Elliott was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.