SLO Co Group Launches Shower Program For Morro Bay Homeless 02.09.2024

805 Street Outreach, a local nonprofit, distributing food, water and medicine to Morro Bay’s homeless population has expanded its services through a new shower trailer, which has two stalls outfitted with showers, sinks and toilets.

On February 5th, the nonprofit rolled out a new program that offers free showers and hygienic care to homeless individuals in Morro Bay on the first and third Mondays of the month between noon and 3 p.m.

Using the Morro Bay Library’s parking lot as a staging ground, 805 Street Outreach founder Wendy Blacker said she expects the program to serve between 15 and 30 individuals at each event.

In future shower events, 805 Street Outreach will be accompanied by medical professionals with Dignity Health and representatives from organizations including the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo and Transitions Mental Health Association to connect people with food, housing and counseling services.

The shower service coincides with a free community dinner at the Veterans Hall hosted by the Lions Club and the city every Monday night