SLO County Map 12.21.2021

Last week San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved a new map for district boundaries. Supervisor John Peschong says the boundaries are a big improvement. He says that the map should stand up if it’s challenged in court, because it complies with new state laws regulating district boundaries.

One group is asking the state attorney general to investigate new district boundaries in three counties, including San Luis Obispo county.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson is talking about challenging the new map in court.