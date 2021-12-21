Atascadero Police Make Arrest 12.21.2021

Early yesterday, Atascadero police arrest a suspect after a catalytic converter theft was interrupted in Los Osos. Morro Bay police learned of the theft around 2:26 early yesterday morning in Los Osos.

They tried to pull over a car that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of South Bay boulevard and highway one. The vehicle failed to comply and continued eastbound on highway 41, pursued by Morro Bay police. When the car reached Atascadero, police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. When the car stopped, two suspects fled on foot. The third was arrested.

He’s identified as 22-year-old Maxwell Steven Lopez Sosa of Oakland. He was taken into custody. Police are searching for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information about catylitic converter thefts is encouraged to contact Morro Bay police, or you may call Crime-Stoppers at 805 549-STOP.