SLO County Partners Host 5th Free Clean Slate Clinic 02.25.2026

The county district attorney’s office, in partnership with community partners, will be hosting its 5th Free Clean Slate Clinic on March 6, 2026, 10 am to 4 pm at the SLO County Law Library.

The Clean Slate Clinic assists qualified individuals to eliminate a barrier to employment and housing caused by criminal history. District attorney Dan Dow said “The added stability that comes from obtaining employment and housing helps reduce the rates of recidivism which improves the overall quality of life in our community.” When applying for a job, individuals who successfully expunge their criminal record can lawfully answer “no” if asked whether they have been convicted of a crime.

Any interested individuals are encouraged to make an appointment by calling (805) 902 – CRLA, or by emailing reentry at: crla.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly preferred.