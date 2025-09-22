SLO County Regional Airport to Close For Two Days This Week 9.22.2025

The San Luis Obispo county regional airport will close for 55 hours this week, during which no flights will run.

The closure will start at 7 am on Monday, September 22nd, and will go through Wednesday, September 24th at 2 pm. The closure is for a $16.5 million project, funded by the federal aviation administration.

The project will make improvements to the key intersections of the airport’s main taxiway. SLO county director of airports, Courtney Johnson said “These improvements will streamline operations and allow us to serve passengers and partners with greater efficiency.”