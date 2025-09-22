Paso Robles Police Arrest Three Suspects For Burglary 9.22.2025

PASO PD Press Release BURGLARY

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of an attempted residential burglary on Friday, September 19th.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, around the 100 block of Riverbank lane. Police responded quickly, and managed to stop a vehicle occupied by three males that matched the provided description.

Paso Robles police located suspected stolen property and burglary tools in the vehicle, and determined the three males were involved in the burglary. They also confirmed they were involved in an interrupted burglary that occurred in Atascadero earlier that day.

Police arrested: 25-year-old Jorge Ayala-Morales of Los Angeles, 21-year-old Esteban Car-Nedal of Los Angeles, and 24-year-old Brandon Guerrero-Pineda of Los Angeles. They were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.