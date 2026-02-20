SLO County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Recent Fraud Scam 02.20.2026

The county sheriff’s office is once again warning residents of San Luis Obispo county of a recent phone scam.

The sheriff’s office says scammers are calling residents, claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, and saying there is a warrant for their arrest, often for missing federal jury duty. The scammers then demand an immediate payment to avoid being arrested. “they are even using the names of real employees to make the call sound legitimate,” the sheriff’s office post said. The payments are typically requested in the form of gift cards or other non traceable methods.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes they will never call to demand money, ask for a payment over the phone to clear a warrant, or request gift cards.

If you receive one of these calls, the sheriff’s office says to hang up immediately and report it to your local law enforcement agency.