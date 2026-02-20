Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Over $4,000 in Alcohol 02.20.2026

The county sheriff’s office announced they made an arrest relating to a grocery store theft, thanks to assistance from the public.

On February 2nd, deputies responded to a report of a theft at the Vons grocery store in Nipomo, where the suspect allegedly stole $4,000 worth of alcohol over the course of an hour by entering and leaving the store multiple times with alcohol concealed in his clothing and backpack.

The sheriff’s office later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Georgian Lovesmith, who is “on parole out of San Diego.” The sheriff’s office cites the public’s help in identifying the suspect, “including one that provided detectives with critical information.”

The suspect was arrested in a traffic stop on highway 101, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, and a parole hold.

Detectives also recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen items during the investigation.