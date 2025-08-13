SLO County Students Returning to School This Week 8.13.2025

Starting today, summer vacation will end for students across San Luis Obispo county as they return back to school.

The first day of school for the Paso Robles joint unified school district is Thursday, August 14th.

Templeton unified school district’s first day is Tuesday, August 19th.

Today is the first day of school for the Atascadero unified school district.

Shandon, San Luis Costal, and Lucia Mar school district will all start on Thursday the 14th this week as well.

Be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school in the early morning and afternoon hours, and be prepared for increased traffic.