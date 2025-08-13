Statewide Silver Alert For Elderly Paso Robles Man 8.13.2025

The Paso Robles police department has issued a statewide silver alert for a Paso Robles resident: 86-year-old David Peterson.

Peterson was first reported missing on August 7th. He is described to be 5’9”, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black quilted jacket and green and black camo cargo shorts.

He was last seen August 4th in the 2800 block of Wedgewood court in Paso Robles. His vehicle was last captured on a camera on August 5, 2025 at about 11 pm, travelling northbound on Spring and 8th street in Paso Robles. He drives a 2014 Honda ridgeline, California license plate #99438D1.

Anyone who has seen Peterson, or knows of his whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department immediately: (805) 237 – 6464.