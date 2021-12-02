SLO County Supervisor Districts 12.02.2021

The fall out continues from Tuesday’s vote by the San Luis Obispo county supervisors on redrawing their districts following the 2020 census.

Chair Lynn Compton called for the vote on the Patton map. Supervisors Peschong and Arnold voted yes, Dawn Ortiz-Legg voted no, then Bruce Gibson started stalling, so Lynn Compton voted yes, to make it a 3-1 vote, enough for passage. And then supervisor Bruce Gibson filibustered the board for 5 minutes. Explaining why he found the map, designed by Richard Patton, illegal.

Unfortunately, the current map does not follow those new guidelines from the state. The most conspicuous example is district five, which includes Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Pozo, California Valley and the Carissa Plains. It also includes Cal Poly. A finger of the district reaches down the grade to include the campus.

That’s what the new map intended to eliminate, but the blow back from liberals has been strong. The Tribune calling the Patton’s map a gerrymandered map.

Regardless, the proposal comes back before the board on December 14th for final approval.