SLO County Title 29 Affordable Housing Rpt Available For Public Review 8.08.2024

The county homeless services division will be presenting their affordable housing fund report for fiscal year 2023 – 24 at the September 10th board of supervisors meeting, and its draft is currently available for public review.

Title 29 of the county code supports affordable housing by granting subsidies to eligible affordable housing projects. The title first took effect in 2009, and has been reviewed by the board of supervisors ever since at each fiscal year.

According to this year’s report, title 29 funds have went to projects such as Templeton Place II, consisting of 36 units. 10 of which are intended for veterans experiencing homelessness, and the rest are for extremely low and low-income households.

Other projects for the north county include Vine Street Homes in Paso Robles, which is under construction, and Del Rio Ridge in Atascadero, whose construction has not started.

The report says around 500 thousand dollars were allocated to three affordable housing projects for fiscal year 2024 -25.