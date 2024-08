PG&E announced they will be holding a virtual town hall meeting for the south bay and central coast on Monday, August 19th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

This town hall, PG&E leadership will be sharing how they are working to reduce wildfires. PG&E vice president, Teresa Alvarado will be present.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with the regional leadership team.