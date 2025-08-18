SLO County to Set Public Hearing For Cannabis Fee Changes 8.18.2025

Cannabis fees in the county may see a significant change by September.

The next board of supervisors meeting tomorrow introduces an ordinance to amend cannabis fees in the county fee schedule, and sets a hearing date for September 9, 2025. Cannabis fees are collected to offset the costs associated with enforcement and regulation, and have been done by the sheriff’s office.

Tuesday’s agenda says during the budget development for fiscal year 2025 – 26, changes were made to the cannabis compliance monitoring program. Overall staff for cannabis compliance monitoring has been reduced and restructured, and some services will be handled by a third party vendor. As a result, four new fees are being proposed by the county in relation to background checks. 17 other fees for cannabis monitoring are proposed to be reduced significantly.