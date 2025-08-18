Gifford Fire at Over 90% Containment This Past Weekend 8.18.2025

The Gifford Fire’s progress slowed down substantially this past weekend as containment for the blaze grew.

Cal Fire reports the Gifford Fire as of 7:54 am is at 131,589 acres and 91% containment. Fire officials say steady progress was made with suppression efforts, primarily focused on mop-up operations, patrolling, and removing equipment from the northwestern end of the fire. Resources on the southern end are working on isolated hotspots. A significant number of resources were released to return home as these suppression activities are increasing.

The fire has destroyed 5 structures, injured 3 civilians, and 9 firefighters. Some traffic control between the 101 and highway 33 on highway 166 has also been lifted. Delays of up to 20 minutes should still be expected.